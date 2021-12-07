Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 81,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

