Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Great Diamond Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.8% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.60 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

