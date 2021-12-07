Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.24

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $2.05. Vascular Biogenics shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 296,919 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VBLT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $128.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $229,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.