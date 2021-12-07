VAULT (VAULT) Market Cap Hits $2.78 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 7th. VAULT has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $982.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $5.61 or 0.00010991 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00059911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.02 or 0.08408702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,111.12 or 1.00134153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00077220 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002672 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 495,395 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

