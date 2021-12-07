Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.11

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 8628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VAXX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.