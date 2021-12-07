Vectorspace AI Market Cap Tops $190.01 Million (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $190.01 million and $2.79 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for approximately $4.91 or 0.00009715 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vectorspace AI alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00320712 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000139 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001014 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $738.44 or 0.01461318 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,705,998 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vectorspace AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vectorspace AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.