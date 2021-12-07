Veil Price Reaches $0.0152 on Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $163.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,241.04 or 0.99406317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00047875 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00280185 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.31 or 0.00437890 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.00188720 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009510 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

