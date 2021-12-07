Velo (VELO) Reaches Market Cap of $60.74 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Velo coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Velo has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Velo has a total market capitalization of $60.74 million and $2.96 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

