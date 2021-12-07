Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 26,854 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,918,000 after buying an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after buying an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $110,869,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $45,575,344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BorgWarner by 60.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,863,000 after purchasing an additional 524,289 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

