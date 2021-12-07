Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Kroger by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,064 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Kroger by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 195,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.