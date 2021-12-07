Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 288.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 81,934 shares valued at $8,297,629. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.73.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

