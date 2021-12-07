Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 229,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

NYSE VFC opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.