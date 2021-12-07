Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

IVW opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

