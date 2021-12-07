Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.2% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $147,734,623. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ROKU shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $210.16 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.94 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.25 and its 200-day moving average is $344.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

