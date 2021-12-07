Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $625.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $606.05 and a 200 day moving average of $595.80. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,179 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,297. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.28.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

