Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 13,724 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,724 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,432,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after buying an additional 52,628 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 793,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 204,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 187,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDN opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

