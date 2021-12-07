Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,459 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

IWY opened at $167.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.12. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $175.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.