Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Harsco worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Harsco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Harsco by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 350,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

In related news, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 90.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.