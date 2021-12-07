Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 3,553 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.03. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.