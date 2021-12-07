Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $777,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02.

