Verge (XVG) Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Verge has a market capitalization of $331.09 million and approximately $15.28 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00316477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,488,266,738 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

