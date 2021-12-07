VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,746 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in VeriSign by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after acquiring an additional 383,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,407,000 after acquiring an additional 325,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $45,589,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $240.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total transaction of $717,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $1,201,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,839 shares of company stock worth $9,179,889 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

