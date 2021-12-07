Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $21.88

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.88, but opened at $24.00. Veritone shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 3,265 shares changing hands.

VERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

The company has a market cap of $774.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veritone by 136.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 622,919 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Veritone by 161.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 477,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veritone by 353.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veritone by 393.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 155,949 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

