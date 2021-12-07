Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,048 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 160,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 267,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

VZ opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.