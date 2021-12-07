Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)’s share price fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.49 and last traded at $50.62. 275,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,957,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 63,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $106,422,000 after acquiring an additional 893,345 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.