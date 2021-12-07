Verve Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VERV) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 14th

Verve Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VERV) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 14th. Verve Therapeutics had issued 14,035,789 shares in its initial public offering on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $266,679,991 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Andrew D. Ashe bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $147,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

