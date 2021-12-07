Viacoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.62 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $9,624.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.53 or 0.00318625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

