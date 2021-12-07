VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s current price.

VICI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $485,067. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

