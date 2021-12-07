VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s current price.
VICI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
Shares of VICI opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.
In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $485,067. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
