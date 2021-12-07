Victrex (LON:VCT) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,600 ($34.48) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VCT. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.50) to GBX 2,800 ($37.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.51) to GBX 2,140 ($28.38) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victrex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,720 ($36.07).

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,424 ($32.14) on Tuesday. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 2,042 ($27.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,720 ($36.07). The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,362.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,496.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

