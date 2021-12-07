Vidya (VIDYA) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Vidya has a market capitalization of $11.56 million and $117,967.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00043413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00224222 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,767,462 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

