Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.69. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

