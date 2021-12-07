Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 9.82 and last traded at 10.22. Approximately 8,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 339,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.42.

VWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.55.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick A. Roney bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 11.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 11.05 per share, with a total value of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

About Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

