Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $10.29 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after acquiring an additional 729,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,470 shares of company stock valued at $973,736 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

