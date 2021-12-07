Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.67. 126,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 175,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period.

