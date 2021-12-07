Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Trading 9.5% Higher

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) traded up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69. 3,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 987,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

