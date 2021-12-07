VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stake Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,771 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 13,762 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after buying an additional 215,248 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $277,480,000 after buying an additional 84,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after buying an additional 1,362,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of VMware by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,032,814 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $165,219,000 after purchasing an additional 71,102 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE VMW opened at $115.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.48 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.19.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.