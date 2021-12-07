VNT Chain (VNT) Market Capitalization Hits $867,549.96

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $867,549.96 and $342,946.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00043109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.