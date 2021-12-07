Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Sells $175,950.00 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $175,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sharon O’keefe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $57.70. 506,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,150. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.53 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCRA. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

