Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €240.00 by Nord/LB

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €240.00 ($269.66) price objective by Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($320.22) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($297.75) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($337.08) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €263.21 ($295.75).

Shares of VOW3 traded up €4.98 ($5.60) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €170.30 ($191.35). 1,435,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($283.37). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €187.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €202.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

