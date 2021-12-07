Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 180 by UBS Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 180 price target by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 target price on Volvo in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 235.25.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

