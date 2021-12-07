Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRM. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 58.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vroom by 117.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vroom by 14.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Vroom by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,132,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,882,000 after buying an additional 595,526 shares during the period.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

