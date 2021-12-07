Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €164.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €164.00 ($184.27) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s current price.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($213.48) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($219.10) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($188.76) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($142.70) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €162.82 ($182.94).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €138.15 ($155.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is €157.59 and its 200-day moving average is €143.83. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €93.82 ($105.42) and a fifty-two week high of €174.75 ($196.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

