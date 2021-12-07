Wagerr Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $1,367.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004444 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00075216 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.72 or 0.00609083 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 226,406,206 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

