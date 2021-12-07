Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $169.80

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 169.80 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 169.20 ($2.24), with a volume of 1920079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.40 ($2.19).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.65) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.19) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.19) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 155.02. The company has a market capitalization of £718.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 37,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £60,149.60 ($79,763.43).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

