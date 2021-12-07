Warp Finance Price Hits $312.91 on Major Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $791,993.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $312.91 or 0.00616051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00012481 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004424 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00072231 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

