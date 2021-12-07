Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

HCC opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

