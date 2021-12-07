Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections stock opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.