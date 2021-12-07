Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Up 13.9%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s stock price shot up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 3,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 630,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.