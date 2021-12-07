WAX (WAXP) Trading 27.9% Lower This Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last week, WAX has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $923.60 million and approximately $112.77 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,817,604,622 coins and its circulating supply is 1,861,402,942 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

