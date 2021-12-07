WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €5.40 ($6.07) and last traded at €5.40 ($6.07). 4,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.42 ($6.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,400.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.13.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

